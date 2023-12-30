How to Watch the Penguins vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The St. Louis Blues (18-16-1) will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-4) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Watch the action on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT as the Penguins look to knock off the Blues.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs Blues Additional Info
|Penguins vs Blues Prediction
|Penguins vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
|Penguins vs Blues Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Penguins vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|Penguins
|4-2 STL
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have given up 89 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Penguins' 98 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Penguins have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 26 goals over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|33
|16
|22
|38
|18
|12
|21.4%
|Sidney Crosby
|33
|19
|16
|35
|28
|29
|60.4%
|Evgeni Malkin
|33
|13
|16
|29
|36
|30
|49.7%
|Kris Letang
|33
|3
|20
|23
|22
|14
|-
|Erik Karlsson
|33
|6
|16
|22
|31
|22
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 113 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 18th in the league.
- The Blues have 102 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 30 goals during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|35
|14
|24
|38
|21
|28
|54.2%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|33
|12
|16
|28
|24
|22
|27%
|Jordan Kyrou
|35
|9
|16
|25
|22
|21
|33.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|35
|9
|10
|19
|13
|23
|57.9%
|Justin Faulk
|35
|2
|15
|17
|17
|19
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.