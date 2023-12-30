The Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-4) will try to prolong a three-game home win streak when they face the St. Louis Blues (18-16-1) on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT.

The Penguins' offense has scored 26 goals over their past 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 28 goals. They have recorded 41 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (17.1%). They are 5-3-2 in those contests.

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Penguins vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final tally of Penguins 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-190)

Penguins (-190) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins (16-13-4 overall) have a 3-4-7 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Pittsburgh is 3-3-3 (nine points) in its nine games decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Penguins recorded only one goal, they went 1-3-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh has scored a pair of goals in eight games this season (1-6-1 record, three points).

The Penguins have scored more than two goals in 18 games (14-2-2, 30 points).

In the two games when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered three points after finishing 1-0-1.

When it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 10-7-2 (22 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 6-6-2 to register 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 22nd 2.97 Goals Scored 2.91 26th 6th 2.7 Goals Allowed 3.23 18th 5th 32.9 Shots 30.6 16th 18th 30.8 Shots Allowed 32 24th 26th 13.33% Power Play % 10.68% 32nd 9th 83.02% Penalty Kill % 79.79% 17th

Penguins vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

