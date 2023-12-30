Will Radim Zohorna Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 30?
Should you bet on Radim Zohorna to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Zohorna stats and insights
- Zohorna has scored in four of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Blues this season in one game (three shots).
- Zohorna has no points on the power play.
- Zohorna averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 113 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Zohorna recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|10:24
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|8:26
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:42
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|6:29
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|6:21
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:49
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|4:52
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Penguins vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
