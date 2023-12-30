Ritchie County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Ritchie County, West Virginia today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ritchie County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Summers County High School at Ritchie County High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Ellenboro, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.