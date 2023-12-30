The Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby included, will face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Crosby? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sidney Crosby vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crosby Season Stats Insights

Crosby has averaged 19:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

Crosby has a goal in 14 games this season out of 33 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 25 of 33 games this year, Crosby has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Crosby has an assist in 16 of 33 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Crosby's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Crosby has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Crosby Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 33 Games 3 35 Points 1 19 Goals 1 16 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.