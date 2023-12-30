On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Valtteri Puustinen going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Puustinen stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Puustinen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.

Puustinen has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

