The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will be looking to continue a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

West Virginia vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

West Virginia Stats Insights

West Virginia is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 208th.

The Mountaineers' 67.8 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

West Virginia is 4-4 when it scores more than 64.1 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 away.

At home, the Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).

West Virginia made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

