The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) will be trying to extend a seven-game home winning run when taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

West Virginia vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline

West Virginia vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

West Virginia is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Ohio State is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

Buckeyes games have gone over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 While our computer ranking puts West Virginia 123rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 69th.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Mountaineers have had the second-biggest change this season, falling from +5500 at the beginning to +25000.

West Virginia has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.