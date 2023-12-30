Two hot squads meet when the Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) host the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-0) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Mountaineers, victors in 11 in a row.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers score 22.7 more points per game (82.7) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (60.0).

When it scores more than 60.0 points, West Virginia is 10-0.

Kansas' record is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 82.7 points.

The Jayhawks average 17.3 more points per game (70.5) than the Mountaineers allow (53.2).

When Kansas totals more than 53.2 points, it is 7-3.

West Virginia is 10-0 when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.

The Jayhawks are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Mountaineers concede to opponents (38.3%).

The Mountaineers' 48.0 shooting percentage from the field is 10.1 higher than the Jayhawks have given up.

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 19.5 PTS, 3.5 STL, 50.6 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)

19.5 PTS, 3.5 STL, 50.6 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46) Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

13.6 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (24-for-73)

10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (24-for-73) Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Tavy Diggs: 6.3 PTS, 55.2 FG%

