The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) meet the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on FOX.

West Virginia vs. Ohio State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Quinn Slazinski: 17.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kobe Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Josiah Harris: 5.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Ofri Naveh: 5.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ohio State Players to Watch

Bruce Thornton: 18.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Roddy Gayle Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jamison Battle: 13.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Zed Key: 9.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Felix Okpara: 6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

West Virginia vs. Ohio State Stat Comparison

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG West Virginia AVG West Virginia Rank 86th 79.5 Points Scored 65.7 331st 79th 66.6 Points Allowed 67.9 110th 109th 38.3 Rebounds 37.1 171st 65th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 9.3 173rd 131st 8.1 3pt Made 6.5 268th 90th 15.1 Assists 12.4 257th 79th 10.6 Turnovers 11.0 106th

