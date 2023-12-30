The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for Saturday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

Chinakhov has scored in nine of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (two shots).

Chinakhov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Chinakhov averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.4%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Chinakhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:37 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:15 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 15:30 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:20 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:21 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:44 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 3 2 1 18:50 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

