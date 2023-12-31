According to our computer model, the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Cincinnati Bengals when they play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 31 (at 4:25 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

On defense, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by giving up only 287.3 yards per game. They rank ninth on offense (355.4 yards per game). With 21.2 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Bengals rank 20th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 21st, giving up 23.0 points per game.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bengals (+7) Under (44) Chiefs 24, Bengals 18

Bengals Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bengals have a 27.8% chance to win.

Cincinnati has compiled a 6-7-2 record against the spread this season.

The Bengals have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

So far this season, nine of Cincinnati's 15 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 0.1 points higher than the average scoring total for Bengals games (43.9).

Chiefs Betting Info

The Chiefs have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.

Kansas City has covered eight times in 15 games with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 7-point favorites this season, the Chiefs have an ATS record of 4-3.

Kansas City games have gone over the point total five out of 15 times this season.

Chiefs games average 46.6 total points per game this season, 2.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Bengals vs. Chiefs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 22.2 17.7 22.5 16.4 21.9 19.1 Cincinnati 21.2 23.0 22.8 19.8 19.4 26.7

