Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Before placing a player prop wager, keep reading for player props for the best performers in this game between the Chiefs and the Bengals.

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +850

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +380

Isiah Pacheco Touchdown Odds

Pacheco Odds to Score First TD: +600

Pacheco Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Joe Mixon - 45.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) Tyler Boyd - - 32.5 (-113) Tanner Hudson - - 20.5 (-113) Jake Browning 236.5 (-113) 7.5 (-106) - Tee Higgins - - 43.5 (-113) Ja'Marr Chase - - 59.5 (-113) Chase Brown - 20.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113)

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Noah Gray - - 11.5 (-113) Travis Kelce - - 63.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 266.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) - Isiah Pacheco - 62.5 (-113) - Rashee Rice - - 64.5 (-113) Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - 16.5 (-113) Justin Watson - - 23.5 (-113)

