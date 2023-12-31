The Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) hit the road to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bengals

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Bengals Insights

This year the Bengals score 3.5 more points per game (21.2) than the Chiefs give up (17.7).

The Bengals collect 322.1 yards per game, 34.8 more yards than the 287.3 the Chiefs give up.

Cincinnati rushes for 82.7 yards per game, 30.8 fewer than the 113.5 Kansas City allows per outing.

This year the Bengals have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (16).

Bengals Away Performance

The Bengals' average points scored in road games (19.4) is lower than their overall average (21.2). But their average points allowed in road games (26.7) is higher than overall (23).

The Bengals accumulate 323.4 yards per game on the road (1.3 more than their overall average), and give up 383.1 in away games (0.3 less than overall).

Cincinnati's average passing yards gained (219.9) and allowed (243.9) in away games are both lower than its overall averages of 239.4 and 256.1, respectively.

The Bengals' average rushing yards gained (103.6) and conceded (139.3) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 82.7 and 127.3, respectively.

The Bengals convert 33.3% of third downs in away games (4.1% lower than their overall average), and give up 45.5% in road games (2.3% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Indianapolis W 34-14 CBS 12/16/2023 Minnesota W 27-24 NFL Network 12/23/2023 at Pittsburgh L 34-11 NBC 12/31/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 1/7/2024 Cleveland - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.