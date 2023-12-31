Will Chad Ruhwedel find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Islanders on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2700 (Bet $10 to win $270.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruhwedel stats and insights

Ruhwedel is yet to score through 20 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

Ruhwedel has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Ruhwedel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:38 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:23 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:17 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:57 Home W 4-3 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:46 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-0

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

