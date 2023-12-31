Erik Karlsson will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders face off at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Karlsson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Erik Karlsson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 24:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.

Karlsson has a point in 15 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Karlsson has an assist in 13 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Karlsson hits the over on his points prop total is 64.5%, based on the odds.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 34 Games 3 23 Points 0 6 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

