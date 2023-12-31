Will Ja'Marr Chase Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ja'Marr Chase did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals match up against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're looking for Chase's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Chase's season stats include 1156 yards on 93 receptions (12.4 per catch) and seven touchdowns, plus three carries for -6 yards. He has been targeted 132 times.
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Bengals.
Week 17 Injury Reports
Bengals vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Chase 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|132
|93
|1,156
|521
|7
|12.4
Chase Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|9
|5
|39
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|8
|5
|31
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|15
|12
|141
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|9
|7
|73
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|19
|15
|192
|3
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|13
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|12
|10
|100
|1
|Week 9
|Bills
|8
|4
|41
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|6
|5
|124
|1
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|7
|2
|12
|1
|Week 12
|Steelers
|6
|4
|81
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|12
|11
|149
|1
|Week 14
|Colts
|4
|3
|29
|0
|Week 15
|Vikings
|4
|4
|64
|0
