Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase has a difficult matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are giving up the second-fewest passing yards in the league, 173.8 per game.

Chase's 93 grabs have turned into a team-best 1,156 yards (82.6 per game) and seven TDs so far this year. He has been targeted on 132 occasions.

Chase vs. the Chiefs

Chase vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 4 GP / 123 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 123 REC YPG / REC TD Kansas City has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Kansas City on the season.

Chase will square off against the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Chiefs concede 173.8 passing yards per game.

The Chiefs have the No. 7 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 18 this season (1.2 per game).

Ja'Marr Chase Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Chase Receiving Insights

In six of 14 games this season, Chase has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Chase has received 23.8% of his team's 554 passing attempts this season (132 targets).

He has 1,156 receiving yards on 132 targets to rank 33rd in league play with 8.8 yards per target.

In five of 14 games this year, Chase has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (21.2% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

Chase has been targeted 19 times in the red zone (27.5% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts).

Chase's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 12/16/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 4 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 11 REC / 149 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

