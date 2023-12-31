Will Ja'Marr Chase find his way into the end zone when the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs come together in Week 17 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Chase has been targeted on 132 occasions, and has 93 receptions, leading the Bengals with 1,156 yards (82.6 per game) while scoring seven TDs this campaign.

Chase has had a touchdown catch in five of 14 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Ja'Marr Chase Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 19 15 192 3 Week 6 Seahawks 13 6 80 0 Week 8 @49ers 12 10 100 1 Week 9 Bills 8 4 41 0 Week 10 Texans 6 5 124 1 Week 11 @Ravens 7 2 12 1 Week 12 Steelers 6 4 81 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 12 11 149 1 Week 14 Colts 4 3 29 0 Week 15 Vikings 4 4 64 0

