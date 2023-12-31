Joe Mixon will be facing the 18th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Mixon has recorded a team-high 858 total rushing yards on 222 carries (57.2 ypg). He's also added eight rushing TDs. Mixon also averages 23.2 receiving yards per game, catching 47 balls for 348 yards. In the passing game, he's also scored one TD.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mixon and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mixon vs. the Chiefs

Mixon vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 3 GP / 51 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 51 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Chiefs have let two opposing rushers to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Eight opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 113.5 rushing yards per game given up by the Chiefs defense makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.

The Chiefs have the No. 5 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up nine this season (0.6 per game).

Watch Bengals vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Joe Mixon Rushing Props vs. the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mixon with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mixon Rushing Insights

So far this season, Mixon has hit the over seven times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 15 opportunities).

The Bengals, who are 20th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 63.3% of the time while running 36.7%.

He has carried the ball in 222 of his team's 321 total rushing attempts this season (69.2%).

Mixon has rushed for at least one touchdown seven times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 27.3% of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (nine).

He has 45 red zone rushing carries (80.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mixon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Steelers 12/23/2023 Week 16 11 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/16/2023 Week 15 10 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/10/2023 Week 14 21 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 19 ATT / 68 YDS / 2 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.