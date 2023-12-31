Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the New York Islanders at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to bet on Letang's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kris Letang vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Letang has averaged 24:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Letang has a goal in three of 34 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 34 games this year, Letang has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 34 games this year, Letang has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Letang's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Letang going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Letang Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 34 Games 5 23 Points 7 3 Goals 0 20 Assists 7

