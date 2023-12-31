In the upcoming contest against the New York Islanders, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Lars Eller to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Eller stats and insights

Eller has scored in four of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Islanders this season in one game (two shots).

Eller has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 6.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Eller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:54 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:22 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:08 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:12 Away L 3-1

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

