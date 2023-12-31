Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The NHL has nine games on its Saturday slate -- continue reading for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -110 to score
Bruins vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- Pastrnak's stats: 20 goals in 33 games
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +100 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- Matthews' stats: 29 goals in 32 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +105 to score
Penguins vs. Blues
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- Crosby's stats: 19 goals in 33 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +110 to score
Penguins vs. Blues
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- Guentzel's stats: 16 goals in 33 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +130 to score
Lightning vs. Rangers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- Kucherov's stats: 24 goals in 35 games
Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +135 to score
Sabres vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- Skinner's stats: 14 goals in 33 games
Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +140 to score
Panthers vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- Reinhart's stats: 23 goals in 35 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +140 to score
Wild vs. Jets
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- Kaprizov's stats: 13 goals in 33 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +140 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- Nylander's stats: 17 goals in 33 games
Brad Marchand (Bruins) +140 to score
Bruins vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- Marchand's stats: 13 goals in 33 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.