Penguins vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - December 31
The injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (17-13-4) ahead of their matchup with the New York Islanders (17-9-9) currently has two players. The matchup is slated for 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Nieto
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Bryan Rust
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Pelech
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ryan Pulock
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Casey Cizikas
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|Scott Mayfield
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Semyon Varlamov
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Penguins vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Penguins Season Insights
- Pittsburgh's 102 total goals (three per game) rank 26th in the league.
- Their +11 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
Islanders Season Insights
- The Islanders have 108 goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the NHL.
- New York concedes 3.2 goals per game (113 total), which ranks 18th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -5, they are 20th in the league.
Penguins vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-120)
|Islanders (+100)
|6
