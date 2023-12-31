Sunday's NHL lineup features an expected competitive outing between the Pittsburgh Penguins (17-13-4) and the New York Islanders (17-9-9) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Penguins are -120 on the moneyline to win against the Islanders (+100) in the game, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Islanders Betting Trends

In 20 of 34 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Penguins are 9-10 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Islanders have been listed as the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, Pittsburgh has put together an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of its games).

New York is 8-9 when it is the underdog by +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-5 5-4-1 6.3 2.90 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.90 2.80 8 19.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 7-3 7-3-0 6.0 3.30 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.30 3.20 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.