For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Reilly Smith a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Smith stats and insights

  • In six of 34 games this season, Smith has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Smith has accumulated one goal and five assists.
  • Smith's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:03 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:28 Away W 7-0
12/23/2023 Senators 2 0 2 18:06 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:34 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:15 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:19 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:57 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:05 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:56 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.