Will Rickard Rakell find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the New York Islanders on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Rickard Rakell score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Rakell stats and insights

Rakell has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Rakell's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Rakell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:09 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 18:32 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:23 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:38 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 4-3 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:49 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:37 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-0

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

