Sidney Crosby will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders face off at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Does a wager on Crosby intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Sidney Crosby vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

Crosby has averaged 19:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

In 15 of 34 games this year, Crosby has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Crosby has a point in 26 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 16 of 34 games this season, Crosby has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Crosby's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 58.2% of Crosby going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 34 Games 5 36 Points 4 20 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

