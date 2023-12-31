The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off in a Week 17 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tyler Boyd hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

Boyd has recorded 634 yards receiving (42.3 per game) and two TDs, reeling in 64 balls on 94 targets.

Boyd has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in 15 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 Seahawks 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 3 3 40 1 Week 9 Bills 5 3 56 0 Week 10 Texans 12 8 117 0 Week 11 @Ravens 6 3 22 0 Week 12 Steelers 5 3 23 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 7 5 37 0 Week 14 Colts 3 2 23 0 Week 15 Vikings 5 2 53 0 Week 16 @Steelers 7 5 59 0

