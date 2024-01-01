Take a look at the injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-14), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Cavaliers prepare for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (12-20) at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, January 1 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Cavaliers' most recent game was a 119-111 loss to the Bucks on Friday. Donovan Mitchell recorded 34 points, six rebounds and nine assists for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5 Evan Mobley C Out Knee 16 10.5 2.9 Darius Garland PG Out Jaw 20.7 2.8 5.9

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory), Garrett Temple: Questionable (Ankle)

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: SportsNet and BSOH

