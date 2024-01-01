When the Toronto Raptors (12-20) and Cleveland Cavaliers (18-14) play at Scotiabank Arena on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, Max Strus will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SportsNet, BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cavaliers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Cavaliers fell to the Bucks on Friday, 119-111. Their top scorer was Donovan Mitchell with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 34 6 9 2 1 2 Jarrett Allen 30 12 6 0 2 0 Craig Porter Jr. 14 1 1 1 0 1

Cavaliers vs Raptors Additional Info

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell gets the Cavaliers 28 points, 5.6 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Strus averages 14 points, 5.1 boards and 3.9 assists, making 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per contest.

Jarrett Allen's numbers for the season are 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 68.1% of his shots from the field (third in league).

The Cavaliers get 15.3 points, 3.4 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Caris LeVert.

Georges Niang averages 8.1 points, 3.4 boards and 1.2 assists, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarrett Allen 16.5 10.9 3.7 1.2 0.8 0 Donovan Mitchell 17.5 2.9 4 0.9 0.4 1.9 Max Strus 13.3 4.1 3.9 0.9 0.5 2.7 Caris LeVert 13 2.3 3.6 0.9 0.3 1.7 Isaac Okoro 10.3 3.7 2.8 0.5 0.3 1.3

