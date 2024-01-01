Max Strus and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face off versus the Toronto Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 119-111 loss against the Bucks, Strus tallied 12 points, four steals and two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Strus, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.0 13.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.1 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.9 PRA -- 23 21.3 PR -- 19.1 17.4 3PM 3.5 2.8 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Strus's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Max Strus Insights vs. the Raptors

Strus has taken 12.6 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 14.1% and 11.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Strus is averaging 8.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 23.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Strus' opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.8 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.8 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Raptors are the 17th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 115 points per contest.

On the boards, the Raptors have conceded 43.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

The Raptors concede 27.4 assists per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

The Raptors give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Max Strus vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 37 20 11 5 4 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.