Zachary Werenski Injury Status - Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Injury Report January 2
Currently, the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-8) have seven players on the injury report, including Zachary Werenski, in their matchup against the Boston Bruins (22-7-6) at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nick Blankenburg
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Out
|Clavicle Fracture
|Boone Jenner
|C
|Out
|Jaw
|Elvis Merzlikins
|G
|Questionable
|Illness
|Sean Kuraly
|C
|Out
|Abdominal
|Adam Boqvist
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Zachary Werenski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- With 119 goals (3.1 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 12th-ranked offense.
- Columbus has given up 139 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 31st in the league.
- Their -20 goal differential is 27th in the league.
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins' 112 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+21) makes them sixth-best in the league.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-250)
|Blue Jackets (+200)
|6.5
