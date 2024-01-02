How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Having won three in a row, the Boston Bruins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Follow the action on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH as the Bruins try to take down the Blue Jackets.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets vs Bruins Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|Blue Jackets
|3-1 BOS
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|Bruins
|5-2 CBJ
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets concede 3.7 goals per game (139 in total), 31st in the league.
- The Blue Jackets' 119 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 12th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 39 goals over that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|38
|7
|18
|25
|17
|12
|0%
|Zachary Werenski
|34
|1
|24
|25
|10
|13
|-
|Adam Fantilli
|38
|11
|12
|23
|10
|13
|43.1%
|Kirill Marchenko
|36
|13
|8
|21
|9
|20
|33.3%
|Ivan Provorov
|38
|2
|18
|20
|20
|6
|-
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 91 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Bruins' 112 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
- Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|35
|22
|28
|50
|36
|22
|28.6%
|Brad Marchand
|35
|13
|20
|33
|31
|20
|38.2%
|Charlie Coyle
|35
|13
|12
|25
|16
|19
|51.2%
|Charlie McAvoy
|27
|3
|22
|25
|22
|6
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|32
|9
|13
|22
|11
|14
|52.6%
