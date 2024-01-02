Having won three in a row, the Boston Bruins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Follow the action on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH as the Bruins try to take down the Blue Jackets.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/3/2023 Bruins Blue Jackets 3-1 BOS 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets Bruins 5-2 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.7 goals per game (139 in total), 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 119 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 12th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 39 goals over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 38 7 18 25 17 12 0% Zachary Werenski 34 1 24 25 10 13 - Adam Fantilli 38 11 12 23 10 13 43.1% Kirill Marchenko 36 13 8 21 9 20 33.3% Ivan Provorov 38 2 18 20 20 6 -

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 91 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Bruins' 112 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players