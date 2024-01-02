Blue Jackets vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (22-7-6, on a three-game winning streak) hit the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-8) at Nationwide Arena. The contest on Tuesday, January 2 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-250)
|Blue Jackets (+200)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have won 11, or 32.4%, of the 34 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Columbus is 3-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 33.3% chance to win.
- Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 22 of 37 games this season.
Blue Jackets vs Bruins Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|112 (16th)
|Goals
|119 (12th)
|91 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|139 (31st)
|29 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (25th)
|19 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (10th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Columbus owns a 7-3-0 line versus the spread while going 4-3-3 straight up in its past 10 contests.
- In its past 10 contests, Columbus has gone over the total six times.
- The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.8 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.5.
- In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 2.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.3 goals.
- The Blue Jackets have scored 119 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 139 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 31st.
- Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -20.
