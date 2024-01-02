Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Bruins on January 2, 2024
You can wager on player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Johnny Gaudreau and others on the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Johnny Gaudreau Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Gaudreau is an offensive leader for Columbus with 25 points (0.7 per game), with seven goals and 18 assists in 38 games (playing 18:53 per game).
Gaudreau Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 29
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Devils
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
Adam Fantilli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -357)
Adam Fantilli has earned 11 goals on the season, adding 12 assists.
Fantilli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
Pastrnak has been a big player for Boston this season, with 50 points in 35 games.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
