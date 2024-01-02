You can wager on player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Johnny Gaudreau and others on the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Gaudreau is an offensive leader for Columbus with 25 points (0.7 per game), with seven goals and 18 assists in 38 games (playing 18:53 per game).

Gaudreau Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 29 1 2 3 2 at Devils Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Capitals Dec. 21 0 1 1 1

Adam Fantilli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -357)

Adam Fantilli has earned 11 goals on the season, adding 12 assists.

Fantilli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 30 1 0 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 29 1 0 1 2 at Devils Dec. 27 0 1 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 23 0 1 1 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 21 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

Pastrnak has been a big player for Boston this season, with 50 points in 35 games.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 2 2 4 vs. Devils Dec. 30 2 1 3 6 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 at Wild Dec. 23 1 0 1 4 at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 1

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils Dec. 30 0 2 2 0 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 2 2 2 at Wild Dec. 23 0 1 1 0 at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 0

