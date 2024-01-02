The Boston Bruins (22-7-6, riding a three-game winning streak) hit the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-18-8) at Nationwide Arena. The matchup on Tuesday, January 2 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.

Over the last 10 games for the Blue Jackets, their offense has put up 39 goals while their defense has conceded 38 (they have a 4-3-3 record in those games). In 23 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with five goals (21.7% success rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we pick to come out on top in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final result of Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-250)

Bruins (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have posted a record of 3-8-11 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 12-18-8.

Columbus has earned 15 points (4-5-7) in its 16 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blue Jackets registered only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Columbus has earned five points (1-7-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals 22 times, earning 27 points from those matchups (11-6-5).

This season, Columbus has recorded a single power-play goal in 12 games and registered 19 points with a record of 8-1-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 3-4-3 (nine points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 28 games. The Blue Jackets went 9-14-5 in those contests (23 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.13 16th 5th 2.6 Goals Allowed 3.66 30th 16th 30.6 Shots 29.3 25th 27th 32.1 Shots Allowed 34.4 30th 4th 27.36% Power Play % 15.38% 25th 3rd 85.82% Penalty Kill % 80.95% 13th

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

