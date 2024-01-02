Will Chad Ruhwedel Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 2?
In the upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Chad Ruhwedel to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2800 (Bet $10 to win $280.00 if he scores a goal)
Ruhwedel stats and insights
- Ruhwedel is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Capitals this season in one game (zero shots).
- Ruhwedel has zero points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 95 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Ruhwedel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:17
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Away
|W 5-3
Penguins vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
