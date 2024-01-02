In the upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Chad Ruhwedel to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2800 (Bet $10 to win $280.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruhwedel stats and insights

Ruhwedel is yet to score through 21 games this season.

He has not scored against the Capitals this season in one game (zero shots).

Ruhwedel has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 95 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Ruhwedel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:38 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:23 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:17 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:57 Home W 4-3 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:46 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-3

Penguins vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

