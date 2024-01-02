Will Damon Severson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 2?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Damon Severson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Severson stats and insights
- Severson has scored in three of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Severson's shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Severson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|20:09
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|23:42
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:03
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|25:11
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|2
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:57
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:03
|Away
|L 5-4
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
