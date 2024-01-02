In the upcoming tilt versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on David Jiricek to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Jiricek stats and insights

Jiricek has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In two games against the Bruins this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Jiricek has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Jiricek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:01 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:35 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:03 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:01 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 15:43 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:04 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:21 Away L 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

