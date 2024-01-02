When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Gudbranson score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

  • In three of 34 games this season, Gudbranson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Bruins this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Gudbranson has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:29 Away L 3-2 OT
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:42 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 22:52 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:18 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 6-3
12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:38 Home L 5-2
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:10 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

