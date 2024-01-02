Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. There are prop bets for Karlsson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Erik Karlsson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus of +13, while averaging 24:29 on the ice per game.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 15 of 35 games this season, Karlsson has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 35 games this year, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Karlsson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 95 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 3 23 Points 6 6 Goals 1 17 Assists 5

