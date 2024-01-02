Can we anticipate Jack Roslovic lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Roslovic stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Roslovic has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

Roslovic has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Roslovic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 6-5 OT 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:29 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:24 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.