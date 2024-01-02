When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jacob Christiansen find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jacob Christiansen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Christiansen 2022-23 stats and insights

Christiansen did not score in 24 games last season.

He did not score versus the Bruins last season in two games (two shots).

He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

