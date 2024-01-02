Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Fancy a wager on Gaudreau? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau has averaged 18:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -15).

Gaudreau has a goal in seven games this year through 38 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gaudreau has a point in 17 of 38 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Gaudreau has an assist in 14 of 38 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Gaudreau's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Gaudreau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 38 Games 5 25 Points 2 7 Goals 0 18 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.