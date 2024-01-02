Kent Johnson will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins play on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Johnson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Kent Johnson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson has averaged 12:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In four of 22 games this year, Johnson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In eight of 22 games this year, Johnson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In six of 22 games this year, Johnson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Johnson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnson has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnson Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 22 Games 4 12 Points 0 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

