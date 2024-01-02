Will Lars Eller Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 2?
Should you bet on Lars Eller to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Eller stats and insights
- Eller has scored in five of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Eller averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 95 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Eller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|2
|2
|0
|14:41
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|L 3-1
Penguins vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
