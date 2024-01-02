How to Watch the NBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
There are six games on today's NBA schedule, including the Boston Celtics taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Today's NBA Games
The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls look to pull of an away win at the 76ers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 22-10
- CHI Record: 15-19
- PHI Stats: 121.0 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- CHI Stats: 109.9 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (35.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.0 APG)
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (22.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -10.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -550
- CHI Odds to Win: +400
- Total: 224.5 points
The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets look to pull of an away win at the Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and YES
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 19-14
- BKN Record: 15-18
- NO Stats: 116.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (12th)
- BKN Stats: 115.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 116.4 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.4 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -6.5
- NO Odds to Win: -250
- BKN Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 229.5 points
The Memphis Grizzlies take on the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs hit the road the Grizzlies on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSSW
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 10-22
- SA Record: 5-27
- MEM Stats: 106.8 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (15th)
- SA Stats: 111.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 123.3 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 5.2 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MEM -11.5
- MEM Odds to Win: -700
- SA Odds to Win: +500
- Total: 233.5 points
The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Boston Celtics
The Celtics look to pull off a road win at the Thunder on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and NBCS-BOS
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 22-9
- BOS Record: 26-6
- OKC Stats: 121.3 PPG (fourth in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (11th)
- BOS Stats: 120.8 PPG (sixth in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.3 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (26.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -2.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -145
- OKC Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 238.5 points
The Golden State Warriors play host to the Orlando Magic
The Magic take to the home court of the Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 15-17
- ORL Record: 19-13
- GS Stats: 116.8 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (19th)
- ORL Stats: 112.8 PPG (23rd in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (27.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.5 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (21.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 4.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -3.5
- GS Odds to Win: -160
- ORL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 231.5 points
The Sacramento Kings face the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets take to the home court of the Kings on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSSE
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 19-12
- CHA Record: 7-24
- SAC Stats: 117.5 PPG (eighth in NBA), 116.8 Opp. PPG (21st)
- CHA Stats: 110.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 121.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.4 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.5 APG)
- CHA Key Player: P.J. Washington (13.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -15.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -2000
- CHA Odds to Win: +1000
- Total: 232.5 points
