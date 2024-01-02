Will Noel Acciari find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Acciari stats and insights

Acciari has scored in three of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Acciari has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 9.7% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 95 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Acciari recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:43 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:48 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-3 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:35 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:47 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:25 Away L 3-2

Penguins vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

