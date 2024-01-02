The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Tar Heels have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.

In games North Carolina shoots higher than 39.7% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.

The Panthers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tar Heels sit at 107th.

The Tar Heels score 86.3 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 64.8 the Panthers give up.

North Carolina has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Pittsburgh Stats Insights

The Panthers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

This season, Pittsburgh has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Panthers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 122nd.

The Panthers' 80.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 73.3 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

Pittsburgh is 9-4 when giving up fewer than 86.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Tar Heels were better in home games last season, allowing 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, North Carolina performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Pittsburgh averaged 2.4 more points per game at home (77.8) than away (75.4).

In 2022-23, the Panthers conceded 3.9 fewer points per game at home (66.9) than away (70.8).

Beyond the arc, Pittsburgh sunk fewer 3-pointers away (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (37.2%) than at home (36.1%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena 12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center 12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center 1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena

Pittsburgh Upcoming Schedule